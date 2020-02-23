STYLE

Al Roker, Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis Remember B. Smith's "Class, True Beauty and Dignity"

2:29 PM PST 2/23/2020 by Hilary Lewis

Kris Connor/Getty Images
B. Smith in 2012

Tamron Hall, Mike Bloomberg and 'Waiting to Exhale' author Terry McMillan also took to social media to remember the late model turned lifestyle guru.

Al Roker, Ava DuVernay and Viola Davis are just some of the Hollywood stars remembering model turned lifestyle guru B. Smith, who died at the age of 70 on Saturday, after a battle with early onset Alzheimer's disease.

Smith, a top black model, went on to launch a home products line and three successful restaurants, including an eponymous eatery in Manhattan that opened in 1986, as well as write cookbooks and host the nationally syndicated TV show, B. Smith With Style, which aired on NBC stations for nearly a decade. Described by some as a "black Martha Stewart," Smith was the second black model to grace the cover of Mademoiselle magazine.

“You epitomized class, true beauty and dignity. Rest well Queen,” Davis wrote on Twitter.

DuVernay, meanwhile, posted a video of the "one-of-a-kind" Smith, praising, "The elegance. The grace. The style." She added, "May God rest and bless her soul."

Roker shared his "love" for Smith's family and acknowledged that Smith and her husband "were at the forefront of Alzheimer's research for people of color."

And Waiting to Exhale author Terry McMillan called Smith "beautiful inside and out," recalling Smith hosting a book party at her restaurant for Exhale where the pair, "sat in a tub of hot water in blue jeans so they would shrink to our size as she interviewed me."

Dr. Oz, Tamron Hall and Mike Bloomberg were among the public figures who also took to social media to mourn Smith. Read what they and others have to say below.
 