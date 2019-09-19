B17 Entertainment Consolidates With Interactive Producer Thumb Candy (Exclusive)

The two Industrial Media companies are combining operations; Thumb Candy's creative team will retain their roles.

Chasing the Cure producer B17 Entertainment is consolidating with mobile-first content producer Thumb Candy Media.

The two companies, which are both part of Industrial Media, are combining to take advantage of the collapsing line between streaming and mobile and to bolster their ability to produce content across all platforms. Thumb Candy's creative team, including vp content strategy Chris Lesinski and executive producer Colin Hargreaves, will retain their titles in the move.

B17 has also hired former Maverick TV and Wilshire Studios executive Emily Mayer as senior vp development.

Thumb Candy Media was formed in 2016 as a sister company to B17, with founders Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher envisioning it as a dedicated hub for mobile-first entertainment. Thumb Candy produces the Facebook Watch game show Confetti and Snap's Fright Club, among others.

At the combined company, Mayer will work with B17's vp current and development Steve Garcia and vp production Jackie Hakim to service demand for the company's productions across platforms.

In addition to the TNT/TBS medical-diagnosis series Chasing the Cure, B17 produces the Quibi unscripted series Thanks a Million with Jennifer Lopez; Fluffy's Food Adventures, featuring comedian Gabriel Iglesias; and Disney's Ultimate Sleepover.

Industrial Media launched in 2018 after Core Media Group acquired Eli Holzman's Intellectual Property Corp. (Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath) and reorganized under the new name. The group also includes American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance producer 19 Entertainment and Sharp Entertainment (90 Day Fiancé).