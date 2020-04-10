Babyface Says He's Almost "Back to Full Health" After Coronavirus Diagnosis

The singer, songwriter and record producer revealed that he and his family previously tested positive for the virus, but are now negative.

Singer and songwriter Kenneth Brian Edmonds, known by his stage name Babyface, shared on social media Friday that he previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is now negative.

Alongside the caption "Stay home, stay safe," Babyface acknowledged his 62nd birthday by thanking people for the well wishes.

"I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday," he wrote. "I tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends."

He then added, “I am happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

The singer noted that he is happy to accept the invitation from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to participate in what he calls a “Celebration of Black Music Excellence.” The hip-hop and R&B event will take place on Instagram Live on April 18 at 6pm PT.

View his full post below.