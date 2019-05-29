Former 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Welcome First Child

"Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy," the couple shared on their social media Wednesday of their newborn daughter.

A new baby has officially joined the Bachelor franchise.

Former Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have welcomed their first child, it was announced Wednesday.

"We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 Oz. 20cm Long," Luyendyk Jr. wrote on Instagram Stories. "Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy." The couple have yet to announce the name they have chosen for their baby girl.

Luyendyk Jr., 37, and Burnham, 27, who have been open about documenting the pregnancy on their social media accounts, teased the arrival of their newborn by revealing that Burnham was in labor Tuesday night. Luyendky Jr. also posted a photo of he and Burnham cradling her belly with the caption, "IT’S HAPPENING!"

Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Burnham on the After the Final Rose special in March 2018 following a controversial finale in which he broke up with his first pick Becca Kufrin to reunite with then-runner-up Burnham. Kufrin went on to become the next Bachelorette, with Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham later buying a house together in Scottsdale, Ariz., where Luyendky Jr. is based, and marrying in January.

The couple announced the pregnancy in November with an Instagram photo showing the couple kissing and holding a sonogram image. "Nothing compares, absolutely nothing compares to the moment you find out you’re going to be a dad," Luyendyk Jr. said. The proud dad-to-be continued, "We cried, we laughed and it really was such a special moment for us, we’re so freakin’ happy!"