'Bachelor' Creator Mike Fleiss Under Police Investigation Over Accusations of Attacking Wife

Laura Fleiss was granted a restraining order, filed in Los Angeles, after she detailed an alleged fight that took place over several days during the Fourth of July weekend.

Kauai police are investigating an alleged assault involving Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and his pregnant wife, department spokeswoman Kim Tamaoka told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday afternoon.

So far, there is no report and "currently, no arrests have been made," she added.

Laura Fleiss on Tuesday was granted an emergency restraining order, filed in Los Angeles, after she detailed an alleged fight that took place over several days during the Fourth of July weekend while the couple was in Hawaii.

In the documents (which included pictures of injuries allegedly sustained during the altercation), the 2012 Miss America winner accused her husband of attacking her because she would not get an abortion, which he allegedly demanded.

Laura said in the Tuesday filing, “This was not the first time he had threatened a divorce during our marriage, but now, he was using this threat as leverage to force me to have an abortion. In addition, on July 4th, Mike made the following statements to me: ‘I am cutting you off financially Monday morning’; ‘You are paying for everything with your money’; ‘Next time I see you, I don’t want to see your stomach’; and ‘You have a choice, you can choose. Have an abortion or go back to Wisconsin, but you are not taking Ben.'"

During an alleged physical incident that occurred at Mike Fleiss' truck, Laura described standing on the running board/footstep below the driver's side door, when he reversed and stopped the car suddenly.

"At this point, Mike forcibly shoved me off the running board, closed the car door and drove away with my cellphone in his possession," she said.

A hearing for a long-term restraining order is scheduled for Aug. 6.

Warner Bros., producer of ABC's The Bachelor franchise, said Tuesday it was investigating the accusations. "We are aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them," said a spokesperson.

Attorneys for Mike Fleiss did not respond to a request for comment.