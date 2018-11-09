'The Bachelor' Mansion Burning Amid California Wildfires

The Agoura Hills home has served as the backdrop for ABC's 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette' since 2007.

The mansion used on ABC's The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is burning amid the California wildfires.

The Agoura Hills home is located in an active area in the path of the fast-moving Woolsey wildfire. The back patio was burning and the flames were moving towards the house, sources told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday afternoon. The lower house, which is often used as production headquarters, has been destroyed.

Franchise creator Mike Fleiss and ABC reality chief Rob Mills had taken to Twitter earlier in the day to say that the house was in "grave danger" as the wildfires forced evacuations in Malibu.

The Bachelor is currently filming the upcoming 23rd season with Colton Underwood, but is not in production at the mansion, THR can confirm, as the show would have moved off location at this point. The 7,500-square-foot mansion sits on 10 acres of land and is owned by Marshall Haraden and his family, who leave the house twice a year so ABC can come in and film.

On Saturday afternoon, the show's producers still did not know the status of the main house and said that the family who owns the home has been displaced.

"The Bachelor Mansion is a private home in one of the current burn areas of Los Angeles. The area has been closed to traffic so we do not know the current status of the home," read a statement from producers to THR. "It is primarily a private residence, and our main concern is with the family who has been displaced, their neighbors, and all the communities impacted by this tragic fire. We thank the tireless efforts of the first responders here in Los Angeles County and across the State."

The Woolsey wildfire has grown to over 70,000 acres since it started Thursday, forcing evacuations of many in Hollywood and impacting filming locations across the devastated communities. The Western Town at Paramount Ranch has burned down; the historic filming location was most recently used on HBO's Westworld and has been featured in American Sniper, Norbit, The Love Bug and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. It was also previously the setting for Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman.

Both Westworld and The Bachelor are both produced by Warner Bros. TV.

Comedy Central's Drunk History, which was filming from King Gillette Ranch in the Santa Monica Mountains, shut down production due to the fires. Several other TV series filming in the area — including USA's Suits, CBS' SWAT and NCIS — remain in production.

The Agoura Hills mansion has long been home to the reality dating franchise. doubling as the set of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette since Brad Womack's season 11, which aired in 2007.

Each season begins with the starting contestants moving into the home, which serves as the set for the first few weeks. As the group dwindles after eliminations, the show eventually travels to national and international locations, and Haraden and his family, along with their furniture, move back in. The home is styled when used for filming.

The Bachelor mansion, named Villa De La Vina, was built in 2005.

Thinking of the people of Malibu and yes #TheBachelor Mansion is in grave danger as well. https://t.co/HzTAWgqU6x

— Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) November 9, 2018

Nov. 10, 11:15 a.m. Updated with producer statement.