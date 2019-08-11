'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Married

'Bachelor' producer Elan Gale officiated over the ceremony in Rhode Island, which was attended by several franchise stars.

Bachelor in Paradise has another successful love story.

Alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon married Sunday in Rhode Island, according to People.

Bachelor producer Elan Gale officiated over the church ceremony. While franchise host Chris Harrison has presided over several other ceremonies, the couple previously said that he had "prior obligations" and would not be able to attend their nuptials.

Among the other Bachelor and Bachelorette alums reportedly in attendance were Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Olivia Caridi, JJ Lane, Dean Unglert, Chris Strandburg and Nick Viall.

Viall and Unglert served as groomsmen, while Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert also were selected as a groomsman and bridesmaid, respectively, but were unable to attend due to the recent birth of their second child.

American Idol alum David Cook sang "Every the Same" at their first dance.

This marks the second Bachelor in Paradise wedding this summer, following Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson's nuptials in June, which Iaconetti and Haibon attended.

Iaconetti appeared on The Bachelor in 2015 (Chris Soules' season) before appearing on seasons 2 and 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, along with Haibon, and also on The Bachelor Winter Games last year. She and Haibon, who appeared on season 11 of The Bachelorette (Kaitlyn Bristowe's season), started dating last year and became engaged in June 2018.