'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson Wed With Chris Harrison Officiating

The couple met on the ABC reality show in summer 2018.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson are married.

The couple, who met and became engaged on the show last summer, were married in Mexico by host Chris Harrison, according to People. The ceremony took place at the Vidanta Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, which was where they had their first date.

"We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives together," Nielson told People. "We will have each other's backs forever."

Among those reportedly in attendance were Bachelor franchise stars including Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who also dated on Bachelor in Paradise and are now engaged; Becca Tilley; and Ben Higgins.

Other couples from Bachelor in Paradise who have gone on to marry include Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, and Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert.

Incidentally, news of the nuptials comes a day before the season 6 cast of Bachelor in Paradise is set to be announced by ABC. The first announcement will air during Good Morning America and the second part will follow during the premiere of drama series Grand Hotel on Monday night. Season 6 of the unscripted show is set to premiere Aug. 5.

It's unclear if Randone and Nielson's nuptials will be shown as part of the upcoming season, but given the show's history of airing footage of couple's weddings and updates on their home lives, and with Harrison officiating, it's probably a safe bet viewers will get to see part of that ceremony at some point.