'Bachelor' Peter Weber Shares Thoughts On "Raw" Reunion With Hannah Brown

Bachelor Nation will finally see how Peter Weber and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s anticipated reunion continues on Monday's episode of The Bachelor.

In the premiere, viewers saw Brown question her decision to let the new Bachelor go, and Weber asking her to join the mansion with the fellow contestants.

Weber joined The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to discuss his emotional reunion, saying, "That was a very raw conversation that the two of us had, and that conversation wasn't even supposed to happen. The date was supposed to go and she had kind of explained it that we were going to have an audience there and that obviously didn't happen, but it was a conversation that had to happen between the two of us."

He continued: "Feelings, for me for sure, resurfaced that I thought I had put away and that was just me. I kind of struggled with it. I'm like, shoot, I have an amazing group of women that came here to meet me and I don't want to disrespect them in any way, but I had to be true to myself and that talk had to happen and you guys will see what happens in the next episode."

While Bachelor Nation will see whether Brown decides to pick up where she left off with Weber, the Bachelor does tease his unexpected and spoiler-free ending.

"It's been crazy. I mean, with all of the excitement around it and you know people want to know, and obviously you kind of have to live a secret of what's going on and it's unique," he said.

"I couldn't have predicted it to go the way it did, but I can tell you that I'm very happy."

The Bachelor continues tonight, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Watch more in the video above.