Former 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Marries Lauren Burnham

Bachelor couple Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are now husband and wife. Less than a year after announcing their engagement on season 22 of ABC's hit dating reality series, the pair tied the knot on Saturday at Maui's Haiku Mill in a wedding ceremony officiated by host Chris Harrison.

Luyendyk, 37, and Burnham, 27 — who wore a low-cut gown with sparkling floral embellishments — exchanged vows in front of 100 guests, including familiar Bachelor faces like Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici. Prominent Bachelor producers Bennett Graebner, Megan Firestone and Elan Gale — the latter who recently left the series to pursue other projects — were also in attendance.

"These two are married!! To witness this was an honor," Firestone wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo from the wedding. "Congrats @ariejr& @laureneburnham. Beautiful wedding. Beautiful couple. Beautiful family to be!! Tonight was special in so many ways. I love you both and newbie on the way! #Laurie #HaikuMill"

Harrison was equally thrilled about being part of Luyendyk and Burnham's big day. "It was an incredible wedding week. My blessings and prayers to Mr & Mrs Luyendyk and baby Luyendyk on the way," the TV personality captioned a photo of himself posing with the newlyweds. "For now it’s Aloha!"

Harrison added that after the wedding, he is now "back to helping" current Bachelor lead Colton Underwood "find love" on season 23.

As Bachelor viewers will recall, Luyendyk and Burnham got engaged on The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special following the show's controversial finale, in which Luyendyk originally proposed to Becca Kufrin — who went on to star in season 14 of The Bachelorette and is now engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen — but then chose Burnham as his winner after a blindsiding, on-camera breakup with Kufrin.

Luyendyk and Burnham's nuptials come months after the duo revealed that they are expecting their first child, a baby girl.

