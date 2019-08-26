Former 'Bachelorette' Star Rachel Lindsay Marries Bryan Abasolo

The reality TV couple tied the knot in Mexico on Saturday.

Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are now husband and wife. Two years after announcing their engagement on season 13 of ABC's long-running dating reality series, the pair tied the knot on Saturday in a wedding held at Mexico's Royalton Suites Cancun.

Lindsay, 34 — who wore a flowing white gown with short sleeves and lace embellishments — and Abasolo, 39 — who donned a white tuxedo jacket and black pants — exchanged vows in front of Bachelor Nation stars, including Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch and Bibiana Julian.

"Rachel was the epitome of elegance and grace as she walked down the aisle towards Bryan. The ceremony was filled with so much joy, love and laughter," wedding planner Michael Russo told People. "As they exchanged their personal handwritten vows, you could feel the unbridled emotion and powerful connection between them."

Though Lindsay had previously considered having a televised ceremony like other Bachelor Nation couples — such as Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici; Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper; and Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson — she eventually decided it wouldn't be right for her and Abasolo.

"As we got to know each other in the real world and things became normalized, and then I started hearing horror stories about these TV weddings, I am very thankful that we don’t have one and that we’re doing it on our own," Lindsay explained to People. "I also think that it shows to the world or Bachelor Nation that what we have is more real."

Before accepting a 2017 proposal from Abasolo, a Miami-based chiropractor, Lindsay made history as the first black woman to lead The Bachelorette. The former Texas attorney now splits her time between Florida and New York and co-hosts the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with fellow Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky. Lindsay also recently signed on to co-host MTV's upcoming docuseries, Ghosted, alongside musician/actor Travis Mills.