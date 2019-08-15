6 Back-to-School Sneakers From Golden Goose to Gucci

Those from Vans, Alexander McQueen, Common Projects and more turn the playground into a runway.

Summer may be ending, but kids' fashion is just getting started. Here are six A+ footwear styles to complement the school dress code, from labels loved by Donald Glover, Lady Gaga and more.

1. Vans

Old Skool rainbow checkerboard lace-up, from the sneaker brand worn by Julia Roberts and Kristen Stewart; $45, at Ever After stores and everaftershop.com.

2. Gucci

New Ace GG Supreme rainbow star-print Velcro sneaker (in toddler and kids sizes) from Glover's go-to designer; $345, at Neiman Marcus or neimanmarcus.com.

3. Common Projects

Original Achilles leather sneaker (toddler 2-4 and kids 4-8); $296, at Nordstrom or nordstrom.com.

4. Golden Goose Kids

Francy high-top in electric blue suede; $280, available in stores and online at goldengoosedeluxebrand.com.

5. Alexander McQueen Kids

Suede-trimmed leather exaggerated-sole sneaker (kids 2-9). Lady Gaga, Cate Blanchett and Beyonce (plus Blue Ivy) recently wore McQueen on the red carpet; $290, at net-a-porter.com.

6. Golden Goose Kids

Go glam with these Golden Goose Kids Superstar glitter sneakers; $270 at neimanmarcus.com.

