Backstreet Boys Return With Video for New Single "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

The group is set to embark on a series of summer concerts.

Backstreet's back all right. The hit-making boy band returns with "Don't Go Breaking My Heart," which dropped in the early hours of Thursday (May 17) through a new deal with RCA Records.

"Heart" is accompanied with an official music video, which is directed by longtime Backstreet Boys collaborators Rich + Tone and sees the grown-up boys doing what they do best: singing, dancing and turning the camera into mush.

“The minute we heard this song we knew it was special,” says bandmate Kevin Richardson in a statement. “I geeked out over the piano and synths. When that groove drops on the second verse, COME ON. Great verse, hook and melodies. Just makes you wanna listen over and over again.”

Produced by Jamie Hartman and Stuart Crichton, "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" is a slice of chilled electro-pop and bears no similarity to Elton John and Kiki Dee's hit '70s duet of the same name.

In support of the single, BSB will hit the road for a string of summer dates (including the Good Morning America Summer Concert Series in New York’s Central Park on July 13) before returning to their Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life Las Vegas residency.

The group, which this year celebrates its 25th anniversary, last released a studio album in 2013 with World Like This. There's no word yet on a full-length followup. Watch the "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" clip below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.