Bad Bunny Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant With "6 Rings"

The track is released a day after the 41-year-old athlete — a five-time NBA champion — his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

Bad Bunny dropped a new song titled "6 Rings" in honor of Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard who passed away Sunday morning.

The Puerto Rican singer took to Instagram to share part of the audio of the melancholic track in which he sings, "I still remember the first game of yours I witnessed, the excitement and the many times you got me on my feet ... You showed me that everything in life is done with passion. To win, you have to have a heart."

The six rings Bad Bunny refers to in the song are Bryant's five championship rings plus his marriage ring. "Congratulations, you also won 6 rings ... Five in the NBA, a marriage that gave you your daughters. Thinking that one left with you makes me lose control, but, nah it's for you to have someone play with in heaven," sings Bad Bunny.

Like many other musicians, Bad Bunny took to social media in reaction to the tragic news.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bad Bunny wrote, “I would never have imagined that this would hurt me so much! I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age 7 with my dad, and it was a game of this genius. From that day on he became my favorite player forever!! I have never mentioned it because it does not necessarily have to do with music, but this man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today."

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three other daughters.

Listen to Bad Bunny's "6 Rings" below.

This story was originally published by Billboard.