'Bad Hair' Star Elle Lorraine Signs With WME

Elle Lorraine — the lead of Justin Simien's Sundance-bound Bad Hair — has signed with WME.

Lorraine stars in Simien's sophomore feature, which will premiere in the fest's genre-focused Midnight section, and also stars Lena Waithe, Vanessa Williams and Laverne Cox.

Her other onscreen credits include an appearance on Netflix series Dear White People, and an arch on the third season of Issa Rae's HBO series Insecure. Next, she will reprise her role in Insecure's fourth season, and is set for the second season of BET series Boomerang.

Lorraine, who started production company Three's a Crowd with filmmaker Dime Davis, continues to be represented by Grandview Management and Platform PR.