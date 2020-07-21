Bad Robot Taps Grace Del Val as Head of Business Affairs

The former Alcon Entertainment executive is joining J.J. Abrams' production company.

Bad Robot has hired Grace Del Val as its new head of business affairs.

In the role, the Alcon Entertainment alum will oversee business and legal affairs across J.J. Abram’s company. That includes the outfit’s film, television, games, live and music divisions. She’ll also help establish and manage Bad Robot’s operating policies and procedures.

“We are thrilled that Grace is joining us,” said Brian Weinstein, Bad Robot’s president and COO, to whom Del Val will report. “Grace brings unique expertise and insights and the perfect set of experiences to Bad Robot. From her corporate law roots to her extensive entertainment law and business affairs background, Grace is the ideal leader to help us navigate this complicated but exciting next chapter for Bad Robot.”

Del Val added: “I am honored to be joining Bad Robot at such an exciting time and to be working with JJ, Katie, and Brian, as well as the entire, incredibly thoughtful, smart, and kind team. Bad Robot pursues and produces creatively ambitious content with great impact, and it is inspiring to be a part of the team bringing these projects to audiences around the world.”

Prior to her stint at Alcon, Del Val served as vp business and legal affairs at A+E Studios and A&E Networks and, before that, was Sony’s executive director of US business affairs. She began her career as an associate in the intellectual property and technology group at Skadden Arps in NYC before transitioning to Abrams, Garfinkel, Margolis, Bergson LLP’s entertainment practice in Los Angeles.

Bad Robot’s current TV slate includes HBO’s Westworld, which has been renewed for a fourth season, Hulu’s Castle Rock and Apple TV+’s Little Voice. Among the company’s upcoming projects is Lovecraft Country and Demimonde for HBO, as well as Lisey’s Story and My Glory Was I Have Such Friends for Apple TV+. Bad Robot also recently announced individual series production commitments for three new hourlong dramas with HBO Max:Duster, Overlook and the untitled DC “Justice League Dark.”

On the film side, Bad Robot has a wide slate of projects in development under their Warner Media deal, including projects with Warner Bros., DC Entertainment, HBO Max and Warner Animation Group. They also have the Allison Janney-starring thriller Lou at Netflix, as well as multiple projects at Paramount, including a live-action remake of the beloved anime film Your Name.