'Bad Times at the El Royale' to Close San Sebastian Film Festival

Drew Goddard's latest movie will play out of competition.

Drew Goddard will see the world premiere of his second directorial effort, Bad Times at the El Royale, close the San Sebastian International Film Festival’s 66th edition, screening out of competition.

The mystery-thriller, which brings seven strangers together in a rundown hotel on Lake Tahoe, boasts a cast headed by Donostia Award winner Jeff Bridges, Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson and Jon Hamm.

Goddard, who penned the scripts for Cloverfield (2008), War World Z (2013) and The Martian (2015) and has produced TV series including Lost and Alias, previously helmed The Cabin in the Woods (2012).

The Bad Times soundtrack was composed by Michael Giacchino (Jurassic World), while Seamus McGarvey (Godzilla) served as the film's director of photography.



Produced by 20th Century Fox, the pic is slated to open Nov. 16 in Spain, distributed by Hispano Foxfilm.

The San Sebastian International Film Festival is set to run Sept. 21-29 in Spain's northern Basque region.