BAFTAsSoWhite Again: Lack of Diversity in Acting Categories Sparks Backlash

Not a single person of color was nominated in the main acting categories.

It's been four years since the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, which spilled over across the Atlantic when it was pointed out that, in 2015, BAFTA failed to include a single non-white face in its list of main nominated actors. It sparked up again in 2017, when the BAFTA shortlists for best actor and best actress were also an all-white affair.

In 2018, a report was published showing that 94 percent of all BAFTA film award nominees have been white. The analysis by business psychology firm Pearn Kandola also revealed that 92 percent of nominees for best supporting actor and best supporting actress had been white.

It looks like another significant debate – and another sore head for the British Academy – might be on the cards in 2020.

BAFTA on Tuesday unveiled its film awards nominations, with the best actor, actress, supporting actor and supporting actress shortlist – 20 names – being entirely white. There was no space for Harriet's Cynthia Erivo (also a Brit), Hustlers' Jennifer Lopez, Dolemite is My Name's Eddie Murphy or The Farewell's Awkwafina, who all had Golden Globe nominations (although Awkwafina landed a Rising Star BAFTA nomination). Lupita Nyong'o and Antonio Banderas were also snubbed by the British Academy.

Only in the Rising Star category is there any diversity, with local boy Micheal Ward plus Awakafina and Kelvin Harrison Jr. nominated for the emerging talent honor.

The news immediately sparked anger on social media, with many pointing out that BAFTA gave Margot Robbie not one, but two nominations (best supporting actress for Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and yet couldn't shortlist anyone of colour.

#BAFTASSoWhite they nominated the same white woman twice in the same category so they wouldn’t have to give a slot to a deserving actor of color. — Jefferson Grubbs (@MrScreenAddict) January 7, 2020

Not a single person of color nominated despite plenty of contenders. No Lopez. No Nyong'o. No Erivo. No Shuzhen. No Awkwafina. No Parasite actors. No Murphy. #BAFTASsowhite — Alejandro (@adounce) January 7, 2020

The upcoming conversation will also likely include BAFTA's gender diversity, with this year's crop of best director nominees an all-male lineup. Speaking to the BBC after the announcement, BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry said that the organization was planning to resurrect a scheme to support female directors.