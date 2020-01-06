AWARDS BAFTA Nominations: 'Joker' Leads the Pack 11:39 PM PST 1/6/2020 by Alex Ritman FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Films 'Joker' amassed 11 nominations, closely followed by 'The Irishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' with 10. Two days after Brits dominated the winners at the Golden Globes, the British Academy unveiled the nominees for its upcoming film awards. Joker led the pack with 11, closely followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on 10 and Sam Mendes' 1917 just behind with nine. Elsewhere Margot Robbie will compete against herself for best supporting actress, nominated for both Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while BAFTA will likely face a headache after it emerged that this year's main acting categories failed to include a single person of color. The BAFTA film awards nominees were unveiled early Tuesday morning in London (late night Monday in L.A.), with Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels star Ella Balinska reading out the shortlists, which for the for first time included a category for best casting. The awards ceremony itself will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Feb. 2. See the nominees below (updating live). Best Film 1917 The Irishman Joker Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Parasite Outstanding British Film 1917 Bait For Sama Rocketman Sorry We Missed You The Two Popes Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers) For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director) Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director) Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director) Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)* Film Not In The English Language The Farewell For Sama Pain And Glory Parasite Portrait Of A Lady On Fire Documentary American Factory Apollo 11 Diego Maradona For Sama The Great Hack Animated Film Frozen 2 Klaus A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Toy Story 4 Director 1917, Sam Mendes The Irishman, Martin Scorsese Joker, Todd Phillips Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho Original Screenplay Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman Knives Out, Rian Johnson Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho, Adapted Screenplay The Irishman, Steven Zaillian Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver Little Women, Greta Gerwig The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten Leading Actress Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan, Little Women Charlize Theron, Bombshell Renée Zellweger, Judy Leading Actor Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Adam Driver, Marriage Story Taron Egerton, Rocketman Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes Supporting Actress Laura Dern, Marriage Story Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit Florence Pugh, Little Women Margot Robbie, Bombshell Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Supporting Actor Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes Al Pacino, The Irishman Joe Pesci, The Irishman Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Original Score 1917, Thomas Newman Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino Joker, Hildur Guđnadóttir Little Women, Alexandre Desplat Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams Casting Joker, Shayna Markowitz Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe The Two Popes, Nina Gold Cinematography 1917, Roger Deakins The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto Joker, Lawrence Sher Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke Editing The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles Joker, Jeff Groth Le Mans ’66, Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Fred Raskin Production Design 1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh Costume Design The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell Jojo, Rabbit Mayes C. Rubeo Judy, Jany Temime Little Women, Jacqueline Durran Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips Make Up & Hair 1917, Naomi Donne Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann Judy, Jeremy Woodhead Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou Sound 1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic Le Mans ’66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood Special Visual Effects 1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy British Short Animation Grandad Was A Romantic, Maryam Mohajer In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel British Short Film Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald Rising Star Award Awkwafina Jack Lowden Kaitlyn Dever Kelvin Harrison Jr. Micheal Ward