BAFTA Nominations: 'Joker' Leads the Pack

'Joker' amassed 11 nominations, closely followed by 'The Irishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' with 10.

Two days after Brits dominated the winners at the Golden Globes, the British Academy unveiled the nominees for its upcoming film awards.

Joker led the pack with 11, closely followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on 10 and Sam Mendes' 1917 just behind with nine. Elsewhere Margot Robbie will compete against herself for best supporting actress, nominated for both Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, while BAFTA will likely face a headache after it emerged that this year's main acting categories failed to include a single person of color.

The BAFTA film awards nominees were unveiled early Tuesday morning in London (late night Monday in L.A.), with Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels star Ella Balinska reading out the shortlists, which for the for first time included a category for best casting.

The awards ceremony itself will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Feb. 2.

Best Film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding British Film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes



Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)

Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*



Film Not In The English Language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire



Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack



Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4



Director

1917, Sam Mendes

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho



Original Screenplay

Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out, Rian Johnson

Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-Ho,



Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman, Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi

Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women, Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten



Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy



Leading Actor

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes



Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood



Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Original Score

1917, Thomas Newman

Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino

Joker, Hildur Guđnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams



Casting

Joker, Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes, Nina Gold



Cinematography

1917, Roger Deakins

The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto

Joker, Lawrence Sher

Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael

The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke



Editing

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Le Mans ’66, Andrew Buckland, Michael Mccusker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Fred Raskin



Production Design

1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh



Costume Design

The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

Jojo, Rabbit Mayes C. Rubeo

Judy, Jany Temime

Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Arianne Phillips



Make Up & Hair

1917, Naomi Donne

Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou



Sound

1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

Le Mans ’66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood



Special Visual Effects

1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy



British Short Animation

Grandad Was A Romantic, Maryam Mohajer

In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher

The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel



British Short Film

Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald



Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Micheal Ward