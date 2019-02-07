BAFTA Awards Has Its Own 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Problem

The British Academy has removed Bryan Singer's name from the nominations (and a headache for their awards), doing so just after voting ended so as to not be seen as swaying opinion.

The gathering storm of controversy surrounding one of awards season's biggest surprise contenders, Fox's Bohemian Rhapsody, has now traveled across the pond, but BAFTA has made a pre-emptive move to contain the issue.

The focus first shifted from the Golden Globes, where the $800 million-grossing Queen biopic's best drama and actor wins were somewhat overshadowed by the notable absence of director Bryan Singer's name in the acceptance speeches. The controversy then stepped up a few gears following an explosive article in The Atlantic in which the filmmaker was hit with various allegations of sexual assault on underage boys. Soon after the article published, the GLAAD Media Awards pulled Bohemian Rhapsody from its nominees for best original film.

Now the BAFTAs — home soil for the film and its subject matter — has decided to take a similar action.

At the nominations announcement — admittedly several weeks before the latest accusations — Bohemian emerged with a hefty seven, pegging it in second (The Favourite was first with 12) alongside Roma, A Star Is Born and First Man. Five of Bohemian Rhapsody's noms are in the craft categories, with another for Rami Malek as lead actor.

But the rock biopic's most contentious nomination is the one for outstanding British film, where it rubs shoulders with fellow awards force The Favourite, plus smaller fare including Stan & Ollie, You Were Never Really Here, Beast and McQueen. However, with Singer's name being put forward by Fox as the film's director, it's here where he made his solitary BAFTA appearance, alongside producer Graham King and writer Anthony McCarten.

The question now is the same one facing the Oscars: Will all this baggage impact voting?

"People vote for what they like. You cannot tell someone you must vote for this because it is worthy of your vote," says Liz Miller, awards veteran with London-based Premier PR, who adds that the initial critical mauling the film received probably worked in its favor, provoking something of a "schoolkid rebellion" among the BAFTA voters to go the other way.

The voting procedure for outstanding British film nominees works like this: Three films are voted on by secret BAFTA committee, the other three by BAFTA members who have opted in. Beast, McQueen and You Were Never Really Here were likely chosen by the committee, with Miller saying this is BAFTA trying to "ensure that the smaller-budget films that don't get the same kind of exposure are represented."

The selection of Bohemian Rhapsody, the fifth-biggest film in the U.K. in 2018, taking $60 million, was quite clearly a choice of the members. But with heat building around Singer, his mere name on the nomination could have sullied the biggest night of the year for the British Academy (he is reportedly not getting an invite).

BAFTA announced that problem wouldn't arise in a statement made Feb 6.

"In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody has been suspended, effective immediately," it said. "BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values."

BAFTA acknowledged that Singer had denied the allegations, underlining that the suspension would remain in place until the outcome of the allegations had been "resolved." Fox immediately applauded the move. "We fully support BAFTA's decision," a spokesperson said.

The timing of BAFTA's announcement was crucial. In making the statement at the end of the working day on Feb. 6, it was doing so immediately after voting ended on the upcoming Feb. 10 awards, therefore not being seen as swaying the opinion of its voting members.

As to whether they will be swayed by the controversy, Miller suggests the overall quality of the film — itself a point of contention — may end up playing a larger role. "People don't think it's controversial when they sit down to vote," she says. "The only controversy is that all of the critics have been trying to tell them Bohemian Rhapsody is shit."

A version of this story first appeared in the Feb. 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.