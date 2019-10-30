'Sex Education' Showrunner, 'Chernobyl' Production Designer Among 2019 BAFTA Breakthrough Brits

20 rising stars from the U.K.'s film, TV and video game industries are set to take part in the British Academy's annual talent scheme.

The British Academy has unveiled 2019's crop of BAFTA Breakthrough Brits, 20 rising names across the U.K.'s film, TV and video games industries now set to take part in its annual talent scheme.

This year in partnership with Netflix for the first time, the latest list includes Laurie Nunn, the creator and showrunner of the streamer's hit series Sex Education, and Luke Hull, production designer on HBO/Sky Emmy-winning series Chernobyl, alongside 18 other actors, directors, producers, editors, writers, and art directors.

They follow in the footsteps of previous Breakthrough Brits such as Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh and Josh O'Connor.

Honorees receive one-to-one mentoring and career guidance, as well as access to BAFTA events and networking opportunities in the U.K. and internationally. The new partnership with Netflix is aimed at helping facilitate expansion of the initiative globally, working to identify overseas talent in new territories such as India and the USA.

"We are delighted to announce this year's BAFTA Breakthrough Brits, 20 enormously talented individuals from a wide range of backgrounds, across film, games and television," said BAFTA CEO Amanda Berry. "Since its launch in 2013, BAFTA Breakthrough Brits has championed over 100 talented newcomers and it is wonderful to see what our previous Breakthrough Brits have gone on to achieve. I am absolutely delighted that we are partnering this year with Netflix, who share our vision to celebrate emerging British talent and provide them with the tools to develop their skills at this pivotal moment in their careers."

The full list of the 2019 BAFTA Breakthrough Brits is as follows:

Abubakar Salim - Actor (Raised By Wolves)

Chance Perdomo - Actor (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

Chris Cox - Art Director (Ordia)

Coco Jackson - Producer (Dancing On Ice)

Daniel Dewsbury - Director (The Mighty Redcar)

Gemma Langford - Writer / Indie Games Studio Manager (Overcooked 2)

Jen Kenwood - Producer (Pure)

Kayleigh Llewellyn - Writer (In My Skin)

Kirstie Swain - Writer (Pure)

Laurie Nunn - Screenwriter (Sex Education)

Lesleyann White - Principal Quality Analyst (Sunless Skies)

Liam de Valmency - Senior Principal Programmer (Dreams)

Luke Hull - Production Designer (Chernobyl)

Niamh Algar - Actor (Calm with Horses)

Oliver Kassman - Producer (Saint Maud)

Rose Glass - Director / Writer (Saint Maud)

Sarah Brocklehurst - Producer (Animals)

Simon McMahon - Film Editor (For Sama)

Stella Corradi - Director (Trigonometry)

Vicky Knight - Actor (Dirty God)