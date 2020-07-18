BAFTA Craft Awards: 'Chernobyl' Dominates in Virtual Ceremony

The ceremony for behind the camera talent took place in a socially-distanced closed studio and broadcast as-live.

Chernobyl was the runaway winner at the BAFTA TV Craft awards, celebrating behind the camera talent and held for the first time virtually.

The HBO/Sky show — already a three-time Emmy winner — went into the awards with a commanding lead in terms of nominations, having amassed 11. It took home prizes in seven categories. Elsewhere, HBO/BBC's His Dark Materials, which went into the night with five nominations, won two awards. Meanwhile, Aisling Bea won in the Breakthrough Talent category for her writing debut This Way Up, while Jesse Armstrong won the award for Writer: Drama for Succession.

The awards were hosted by Stephen Mangan from a socially-distanced studio, and broadcasted as-live on BAFTA's social media channels.

The BAFTA TV Craft awards were initially due to be held in April but were postponed due to the coronavirus and moved to an online format. The main BAFTA TV Awards - due to take place in May - are now being held July 31, this time with a live show being broadcast from a closed studio.

See the full list of winners below.

Breakthrough Talent

Aisling Bea (Writer) — This Way Up (WINNER)

Aneil Karia (Director) — Pure (Ep 3)

Laurie Nunn (Writer) — Sex Education

Sean Buckley (Writer) — Responsible Child



Costume Design

Caroline Mccall — His Dark Materials

Joanna Eatwell — Beecham House

Michele Clapton — Game Of Thrones

Odile Dicks-Mireaux — Chernobyl (WINNER)



Director: Factual

Arthur Cary — The Last Survivors (WINNER)

Dan Reed — Leaving Neverland

Mark Lewis — Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Robin Barnwell — Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure)



Director: Fiction

Harry Bradbeer — Fleabag

Johan Renck — Chernobyl (WINNER)

Shane Meadows — The Virtues

Toby Haynes — Brexit: The Uncivil War



Director: Multi-Camera

Bridget Caldwell — The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance

Janet Fraser Crook — Glastonbury 2019 (WINNER)

Matthew Griffiths — Six Nations 2019 - Wales V England

Paul Mcnamara — Itv Racing: Cheltenham Festival



Editing: Factual

Andy R. Worboys — Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein

Jules Cornell — Leaving Neverland

Kim Horton — 63 Up

Michael Harte — Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer (WINNER)



Editing: Fiction

Dan Crinnion — Killing Eve (Episode 4)

Elen Pierce Lewis — Giri/Haji

Gary Dollner — Fleabag

Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey — Chernobyl (WINNER)



Entertainment Craft Team

Amber Rimell, Bronski, Misty Buckley, Tim Routledge — Glastonbury 2019 (Stormzy)

David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley, Patrick Doherty — Strictly Come Dancing (WINNER)

Mark Busk-Cowley, Steve Kruger, Iain Stirling, James Tinsley — Love Island

Nigel Catmur, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Andrew Stokes — The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance



Make Up & Hair Design

Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower — Chernobyl

Inma Azorin — The Trial Of Christine Keeler

Kirstin Chalmers — Catherine The Great

Loz Schiavo — Peaky Blinders (WINNER)



Original Music

Adrian Johnston — Giri/Haji

Andrew Phillips — War In The Blood

David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia — Killing Eve

Hildur Gudnadóttir — Chernobyl (WINNER)



Photography: Factual

Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne, John Shier — Seven Worlds, One Planet (WINNER)

Doug Anderson, Roger Horrocks, Gavin Thurston — Our Planet (Coastal Seas)

Jamie Mcpherson, Hector Skevington-Postles, Barrie Britton — Our Planet (Frozen Worlds)

Patrick Smith, Neil Harvey — Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein



Photography & Lighting: Fiction

Adriano Goldman — The Crown

Jakob Ihre — Chernobyl (WINNER)

Joe Anderson — Top Boy

Suzie Lavelle — His Dark Materials (Episode 3)



Production Design

Laurence Dorman, Linda Wilson — Killing Eve

Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler — Chernobyl (WINNER)

Martin Childs, Alison Harvey — The Crown

Samantha Harley, Miri Katz — Sex Education



Scripted Casting

Des Hamilton — Top Boy (WINNER)

Lauren Evans — Sex Education

Nina Gold, Robert Sterne — Chernobyl

Yoko Narahashi, Shaheen Baig, Layla Merrick-Wolf — Giri/Haji



Sound: Factual

Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins — Seven Worlds, One Planet

Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens — Our Planet (One Planet)

Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Nick Adams — Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Sound Team — Battle Of The Brass Bands (WINNER)



Sound: Fiction

Dillon Bennett, Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway — His Dark Materials

Sound Team — A Christmas Carol

Sound Team — Chernobyl (WINNER)

Sound Team — The Crown



Special, Visual & Graphic Effects

Ben Turner, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul — The Crown

Framestore, Painting Practice, Real Sfx, Russell Dodgson — His Dark Materials (WINNER)

Lindsay Mcfarlane, Claudius Christian Rauch, Jean-Clément Soret, Dneg — Chernobyl

Milk Visual Effects, Gareth Spensley, Real Sfx — Good Omens



Titles & Graphic Identity

Alex Maclean — The Durrells

Elastic Catherine — The Great

Elastic, Painting Practice — His Dark Materials (WINNER)

Light — Creative Ghosts



Writer: Comedy

Danny Brocklehurst — Brassic

Jamie Demetriou — Stath Lets Flats (WINNER)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag

Sam Leifer, Tom Basden — Plebs



Writer: Drama

Charlie Covell — The End Of The F***Ing World

Craig Mazin — Chernobyl

Jesse Armstrong — Succession (WINNER)

Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne — The Virtues

