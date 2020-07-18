AWARDS BAFTA Craft Awards: 'Chernobyl' Dominates in Virtual Ceremony 2:57 AM PDT 7/18/2020 by Alex Ritman FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Liam Daniel/HBO 'Chernobyl' The ceremony for behind the camera talent took place in a socially-distanced closed studio and broadcast as-live. Chernobyl was the runaway winner at the BAFTA TV Craft awards, celebrating behind the camera talent and held for the first time virtually. The HBO/Sky show — already a three-time Emmy winner — went into the awards with a commanding lead in terms of nominations, having amassed 11. It took home prizes in seven categories. Elsewhere, HBO/BBC's His Dark Materials, which went into the night with five nominations, won two awards. Meanwhile, Aisling Bea won in the Breakthrough Talent category for her writing debut This Way Up, while Jesse Armstrong won the award for Writer: Drama for Succession. The awards were hosted by Stephen Mangan from a socially-distanced studio, and broadcasted as-live on BAFTA's social media channels. The BAFTA TV Craft awards were initially due to be held in April but were postponed due to the coronavirus and moved to an online format. The main BAFTA TV Awards - due to take place in May - are now being held July 31, this time with a live show being broadcast from a closed studio. See the full list of winners below. Breakthrough Talent Aisling Bea (Writer) — This Way Up (WINNER) Aneil Karia (Director) — Pure (Ep 3) Laurie Nunn (Writer) — Sex Education Sean Buckley (Writer) — Responsible Child Costume Design Caroline Mccall — His Dark Materials Joanna Eatwell — Beecham House Michele Clapton — Game Of Thrones Odile Dicks-Mireaux — Chernobyl (WINNER) Director: Factual Arthur Cary — The Last Survivors (WINNER) Dan Reed — Leaving Neverland Mark Lewis — Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer Robin Barnwell — Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) Director: Fiction Harry Bradbeer — Fleabag Johan Renck — Chernobyl (WINNER) Shane Meadows — The Virtues Toby Haynes — Brexit: The Uncivil War Director: Multi-Camera Bridget Caldwell — The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance Janet Fraser Crook — Glastonbury 2019 (WINNER) Matthew Griffiths — Six Nations 2019 - Wales V England Paul Mcnamara — Itv Racing: Cheltenham Festival Editing: Factual Andy R. Worboys — Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein Jules Cornell — Leaving Neverland Kim Horton — 63 Up Michael Harte — Don't F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer (WINNER) Editing: Fiction Dan Crinnion — Killing Eve (Episode 4) Elen Pierce Lewis — Giri/Haji Gary Dollner — Fleabag Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey — Chernobyl (WINNER) Entertainment Craft Team Amber Rimell, Bronski, Misty Buckley, Tim Routledge — Glastonbury 2019 (Stormzy) David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley, Patrick Doherty — Strictly Come Dancing (WINNER) Mark Busk-Cowley, Steve Kruger, Iain Stirling, James Tinsley — Love Island Nigel Catmur, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Andrew Stokes — The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance Make Up & Hair Design Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower — Chernobyl Inma Azorin — The Trial Of Christine Keeler Kirstin Chalmers — Catherine The Great Loz Schiavo — Peaky Blinders (WINNER) Original Music Adrian Johnston — Giri/Haji Andrew Phillips — War In The Blood David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia — Killing Eve Hildur Gudnadóttir — Chernobyl (WINNER) Photography: Factual Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne, John Shier — Seven Worlds, One Planet (WINNER) Doug Anderson, Roger Horrocks, Gavin Thurston — Our Planet (Coastal Seas) Jamie Mcpherson, Hector Skevington-Postles, Barrie Britton — Our Planet (Frozen Worlds) Patrick Smith, Neil Harvey — Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein Photography & Lighting: Fiction Adriano Goldman — The Crown Jakob Ihre — Chernobyl (WINNER) Joe Anderson — Top Boy Suzie Lavelle — His Dark Materials (Episode 3) Production Design Laurence Dorman, Linda Wilson — Killing Eve Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler — Chernobyl (WINNER) Martin Childs, Alison Harvey — The Crown Samantha Harley, Miri Katz — Sex Education Scripted Casting Des Hamilton — Top Boy (WINNER) Lauren Evans — Sex Education Nina Gold, Robert Sterne — Chernobyl Yoko Narahashi, Shaheen Baig, Layla Merrick-Wolf — Giri/Haji Sound: Factual Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins — Seven Worlds, One Planet Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens — Our Planet (One Planet) Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Nick Adams — Formula 1: Drive To Survive Sound Team — Battle Of The Brass Bands (WINNER) Sound: Fiction Dillon Bennett, Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway — His Dark Materials Sound Team — A Christmas Carol Sound Team — Chernobyl (WINNER) Sound Team — The Crown Special, Visual & Graphic Effects Ben Turner, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul — The Crown Framestore, Painting Practice, Real Sfx, Russell Dodgson — His Dark Materials (WINNER) Lindsay Mcfarlane, Claudius Christian Rauch, Jean-Clément Soret, Dneg — Chernobyl Milk Visual Effects, Gareth Spensley, Real Sfx — Good Omens Titles & Graphic Identity Alex Maclean — The Durrells Elastic Catherine — The Great Elastic, Painting Practice — His Dark Materials (WINNER) Light — Creative Ghosts Writer: Comedy Danny Brocklehurst — Brassic Jamie Demetriou — Stath Lets Flats (WINNER) Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag Sam Leifer, Tom Basden — Plebs Writer: Drama Charlie Covell — The End Of The F***Ing World Craig Mazin — Chernobyl Jesse Armstrong — Succession (WINNER) Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne — The Virtues