BAFTA Craft Awards: 'Chernobyl' Dominates in Virtual Ceremony

2:57 AM PDT 7/18/2020 by Alex Ritman

The ceremony for behind the camera talent took place in a socially-distanced closed studio and broadcast as-live.

Chernobyl was the runaway winner at the BAFTA TV Craft awards, celebrating behind the camera talent and held for the first time virtually. 

The HBO/Sky show — already a three-time Emmy winner — went into the awards with a commanding lead in terms of nominations, having amassed 11. It took home prizes in seven categories. Elsewhere, HBO/BBC's His Dark Materials, which went into the night with five nominations, won two awards. Meanwhile, Aisling Bea won in the Breakthrough Talent category for her writing debut This Way Up, while Jesse Armstrong won the award for Writer: Drama for Succession.

The awards were hosted by Stephen Mangan from a socially-distanced studio, and broadcasted as-live on BAFTA's social media channels. 

The BAFTA TV Craft awards were initially due to be held in April but were postponed due to the coronavirus and moved to an online format. The main BAFTA TV Awards - due to take place in May - are now being held July 31, this time with a live show being broadcast from a closed studio. 

See the full list of winners below. 

Breakthrough Talent 
Aisling Bea (Writer) — This Way Up (WINNER)
Aneil Karia (Director) — Pure (Ep 3) 
Laurie Nunn (Writer) — Sex Education
Sean Buckley (Writer) — Responsible Child 

Costume Design
Caroline Mccall — His Dark Materials 
Joanna Eatwell — Beecham House 
Michele Clapton — Game Of Thrones 
Odile Dicks-Mireaux — Chernobyl (WINNER)

Director: Factual
Arthur Cary — The Last Survivors (WINNER)
Dan Reed — Leaving Neverland 
Mark Lewis — Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer 
Robin Barnwell — Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure) 

Director: Fiction 
Harry Bradbeer — Fleabag 
Johan Renck — Chernobyl (WINNER)
Shane Meadows — The Virtues 
Toby Haynes — Brexit: The Uncivil War 

Director: Multi-Camera 
Bridget Caldwell — The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
Janet Fraser Crook — Glastonbury 2019 (WINNER)
Matthew Griffiths — Six Nations 2019 - Wales V England 
Paul Mcnamara — Itv Racing: Cheltenham Festival 

Editing: Factual
Andy R. Worboys — Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein 
Jules Cornell — Leaving Neverland
Kim Horton — 63 Up
Michael Harte — Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer (WINNER)

Editing: Fiction
Dan Crinnion — Killing Eve (Episode 4) 
Elen Pierce Lewis — Giri/Haji 
Gary Dollner — Fleabag 
Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey — Chernobyl (WINNER)

Entertainment Craft Team 
Amber Rimell, Bronski, Misty Buckley, Tim Routledge — Glastonbury 2019 (Stormzy) 
David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley, Patrick Doherty — Strictly Come Dancing (WINNER)
Mark Busk-Cowley, Steve Kruger, Iain Stirling, James Tinsley — Love Island 
Nigel Catmur, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Andrew Stokes — The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance 

Make Up & Hair Design 
Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower — Chernobyl 
Inma Azorin — The Trial Of Christine Keeler 
Kirstin Chalmers — Catherine The Great 
Loz Schiavo — Peaky Blinders (WINNER)

Original Music
Adrian Johnston — Giri/Haji 
Andrew Phillips — War In The Blood 
David Holmes, Keefus Ciancia — Killing Eve 
Hildur Gudnadóttir — Chernobyl (WINNER)

Photography: Factual 
Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne, John Shier — Seven Worlds, One Planet (WINNER)
Doug Anderson, Roger Horrocks, Gavin Thurston — Our Planet (Coastal Seas) 
Jamie Mcpherson, Hector Skevington-Postles, Barrie Britton — Our Planet (Frozen Worlds) 
Patrick Smith, Neil Harvey — Untouchable: The Rise And Fall Of Harvey Weinstein 

Photography & Lighting: Fiction 
Adriano Goldman — The Crown
Jakob Ihre — Chernobyl (WINNER)
Joe Anderson — Top Boy 
Suzie Lavelle — His Dark Materials (Episode 3)

Production Design
Laurence Dorman, Linda Wilson — Killing Eve 
Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler — Chernobyl (WINNER)
Martin Childs, Alison Harvey — The Crown 
Samantha Harley, Miri Katz — Sex Education 

Scripted Casting 
Des Hamilton — Top Boy (WINNER)
Lauren Evans — Sex Education
Nina Gold, Robert Sterne — Chernobyl 
Yoko Narahashi, Shaheen Baig, Layla Merrick-Wolf — Giri/Haji

Sound: Factual
Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins — Seven Worlds, One Planet 
Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens — Our Planet (One Planet) 
Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Nick Adams — Formula 1: Drive To Survive 
Sound Team — Battle Of The Brass Bands (WINNER)

Sound: Fiction
Dillon Bennett, Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgway — His Dark Materials 
Sound Team — A Christmas Carol 
Sound Team — Chernobyl (WINNER)
Sound Team — The Crown

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects
Ben Turner, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul — The Crown 
Framestore, Painting Practice, Real Sfx, Russell Dodgson — His Dark Materials (WINNER)
Lindsay Mcfarlane, Claudius Christian Rauch, Jean-Clément Soret, Dneg — Chernobyl
Milk Visual Effects, Gareth Spensley, Real Sfx — Good Omens

Titles & Graphic Identity
Alex Maclean — The Durrells 
Elastic Catherine — The Great 
Elastic, Painting Practice — His Dark Materials (WINNER) 
Light — Creative Ghosts 

Writer: Comedy
Danny Brocklehurst — Brassic 
Jamie Demetriou — Stath Lets Flats (WINNER)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag 
Sam Leifer, Tom Basden — Plebs

Writer: Drama
Charlie Covell — The End Of The F***Ing World 
Craig Mazin — Chernobyl 
Jesse Armstrong — Succession (WINNER) 
Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne — The Virtues 
 