BAFTA Games Awards: 'Outer Wilds' Wins Top Honor in Pre-Recorded, Coronavirus-Hit Show

The entire event was filmed in advance due to the pandemic and social distancing rules.

The British Academy put on arguably its most unorthodox awards show on Thursday night.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the red carpet ceremony for the BAFTA Games Awards at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall had to be scrapped, replaced instead with a pre-recorded broadcast streamed online. Newly-imposed government rules regarding social distancing meant that host Dara Ó Briain — still wearing a tuxedo — filmed his segments in advance from his spare room, with every nominee having recorded an acceptance speech, just in case.

"This entire awards ceremony feels like it’s taking place in a cut scene from The Last of Us," said Ó Briain, who also warned that his cat might walk through at any moment.

The evening, unusual as it may have been, saw sci-fi action-adventure mystery Outer Wilds take the top best game honor, alongside game design and original property awards. Disco Elysium also claimed three awards, for debut game, narrative and music.

Performer in a leading role went to Gonzalo Martin for Life is Strange 2 (episodes 2-5), while performer in a supporting role was won by Martti Suosalo for Control.

Action-adventure Luigi’s Mansion 3 won in the new animation category, artistic achievement was won by Sayonara Wild Hearts, Ape Out won audio achievement, Apex Legends took the BAFTA for multiplayer and Path of Exile won for evolving game.

Other wins went to Observation for British game, Untitled Goose Game in the family category, Kind Words (lo fi chill beats to write to) for games beyond entertainment and the genre-defying Death Stranding, from writer, director and designer Hideo Kojima, for technical achievement.

The event saw Metal Gear Solid creator Kojima also accept — via a pre-recorded video — the British Academy's highest honor, the BAFTA Fellowship, with the likes of Edgar Wright and Park Chan Wook having sent in video messages.