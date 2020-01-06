BAFTA Nominations 2020: Watch the Live Stream

'Sex Education' star Asa Butterfield and new 'Charlie's Angels' recruit Ella Balinska will reveal the shortlists in London at 7:35 a.m. on Tuesday (11:35 p.m. in L.A. on Monday).

With the dust yet to settle from the Golden Globes awards on Sunday, Hollywood's light will now briefly shift across the Atlantic to London for the British Academy's film awards nominations.

The nominees for the 2020 BAFTAs will be announced at 7:35 a.m. U.K. time on Tuesday local time (11:35 p.m. on Monday in L.A.).

Sex Education star Asa Butterfield and new Charlie's Angels recruit Ella Balinska will be on hand to reveal the shortlists, alongside BAFTA's CEO Amanda Berry, deputy chair Krishnendu Majumdar, chair of the film committee Marc Samuelson, director of awards Emma Baehr and film critic Anna Smith.

Alongside the usual crop of categories, this year will see the introduction of a casting award for the first time. The addition of the award was unveiled in mid-2019, alongside the renaming of BAFTA's original music category to original score to underline a focus on composers.

The BAFTA awards ceremony is set to take place on Feb. 2, with Graham Norton hosting.

