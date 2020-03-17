BAFTA Postpones TV Awards Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The British Academy says the television and craft ceremonies will now be held later in the year, without setting specific dates.

BAFTA made the announcement Tuesday, saying that both ceremonies would now be held later in the year, without giving specific dates.

The TV craft awards were to be held April 26 and TV awards May 17. BAFTA also said it would be pushing the nominations, scheduled for March 26, to be closer to the ceremony.

"We are continually monitoring the situation ​to ensure we are prepared for the challenges we may face in the coming weeks and months," it said in a statement. "We are closely following the advice of the World Health Organisation, NHS and GOV UK/Public Health England, and the safety of our members, guests and staff remains our top priority."

The news landed less than a week after BAFTA revealed that its upcoming games awards –—due to be held April 2 — would scrap the red carpet and ceremony and become an online live stream. It also comes the same day that the three biggest U.K. cinema chains — Cineworld, Odeon and Vue — announced that they would be closing down until further notice, following government guidelines urging people to avoid unnecessary social activity.

Scores of events, awards and festivals have been postponed or canceled as the pandemic continues to cause havoc around the world.