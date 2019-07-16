BAFTA Renovating London HQ, Doubling Capacity

The iconic venue at 195 Piccadilly will be given an entire floor dedicated to learning and new talent programs.

The British Academy is sprucing up its iconic London headquarters at 195 Piccadilly.

The redevelopment, which has already begun, will double the building's capacity, install state-of-the-art technology and create an entire floor dedicated to BAFTA's learning and new talent programs.

Designed by Benedetti Architects, the increased space will enable BAFTA to support more than 80,000 people to develop a career in the creative industries each year, while also generating addition income to support ints learning schemes throughout the U.K. and globally.

195 Piccadilly, a Grade II listed building, meaning it is protected because of its historical significance, has been BAFTA's headquarters since 1974. It was originally built in 1883 as a gallery space for the Royal Institute of Painters in Water Colours.