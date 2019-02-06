BAFTA Scrubs Bryan Singer's Name From 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Award Nomination

The British Academy has confirmed that the nomination for outstanding British film will no longer include the director's name due to new allegations concerning Singer.

Bryan Singer's name has been scrubbed entirely from the BAFTA Awards, despite Bohemian Rhapsody having seven nominations.

Following new allegations in an expose in The Atlantic accusing Singer of having sex with underage boys, the director has been removed from the one category in which he was mentioned by name, outstanding British film.

"In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody has been suspended, effective immediately," BAFTA said in a statement, adding that the names of producer Graham King and writer Anthony McCarten would remain.

"BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr Singer’s suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr Singer’s denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved. BAFTA believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment, and it will continue to collaborate with the film, games and television industries to achieve this."

Bohemian Rhapsody was also nominated for best film, although in this case it is the producers who are named. Elsewhere, it earned a best actor nomination for Rami Malek and was shortlisted in the cinematography, editing, makeup and hair and sound categories.

The decision from BAFTA comes after GLAAD confirmed that it has removed the 20th Century Fox film from its nominees for outstanding film — wide release.

Singer didn't direct the entire production of Bohemian Rhapsody, exiting after reported clashes with producers followed by claims that he was leaving his duties to care for his mother, who was ill. He was replaced by Dexter Fletcher with three weeks of filming still to go.

Despite this, the film has gone on to awards season acclaim, picking up Oscar nominations for best picture, best performance by an actor in a leading role for Malek, plus film editing, sound editing, and sound mixing. These came after a Golden Globe win for best picture — drama.