BAFTA Sets 2021, 2022 Film Awards Dates, Realigning With Oscars

The BAFTAs are returning to their usual slot in mid-February and their traditional spot two weeks before the Academy Awards.

When the Oscars move, so do the BAFTAs.

Less than 24 hours after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled its dates for the 2021 and 2022 Oscars ceremonies, the British Academy followed suit on Wednesday.

The Oscars ceremony is moving back to its original slot on the last Sunday in February for both years after the Academy announced earlier in the year that its 2020 ceremony would be held at its earliest-ever date of Feb. 9.

The 2021 BAFTA film awards ceremony has now been set for Feb. 14, and the 2022 ceremony will take place on Feb. 13, both returning to their traditional slot two weeks prior to the Oscars.

As previously announced, the 2020 ceremony is taking place on Feb. 2, making for a gap of just one week between the two giant awards shows.