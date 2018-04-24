BAFTA Sets Date for 2019 Film Awards

The British Academy also confirmed its Britannia Awards in LA.

The British Academy on Tuesday announced the dates for next year's film awards ceremony.

The BAFTAs – the biggest event on the film calender outside of the U.S. – will take place in London on Sunday, Feb. 10.

Also announced is the Britannia Awards in LA, which will take place at the Beverly Hilton on Friday, Oct. 26 this year.

This year's BAFTAs saw Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri emerge with five wins, including best film, best actress and best supporting actor.

Last year's Britannia Awards in LA saw Dick Van Dyke honored for excellence in television, an award that was presented by Kevin Spacey in his last major public appearance before allegations against the actor erupted.