BAFTA Sets Nominations Date for TV Awards Postponed Due to Pandemic

The new date and format of both the TV and TV craft awards ceremony will be revealed soon.

The British Academy's TV and TV Craft awards, which were postponed earlier this year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, are moving closer to reality.

BAFTA unveiled on Thursday that the nominations for both sets of awards will take place June 4, with new dates and formats for the ceremonies to be revealed soon.

"We are thrilled to confirm the new date for our nominations announcement, for both the Virgin Media BAFTAs and the Television Craft Awards," said BAFA CEO Amanda Berry. "During this difficult time, we want to applaud the fantastic efforts of the many talented individuals, both behind and in-front of the camera, many of whom have continued to inform and entertain the nation in recent weeks. We look forward to announcing more details about the ceremonies soon."

The TV craft awards were originally set to be held April 26 and the TV awards were scheduled for May 17, but both were postponed on March 17 as the crisis began unfolding. BAFTA shifted the nominations, scheduled for March 26, to be closer to the ceremony.

"BAFTA continues to monitor current guidance on TV productions and live events," the organization said.

U.K. TV giants, including the BBC, ITV, Sky, Channel 4, Viacom's Channel 5 and others, along with the Association for Commercial Broadcasters and On-Demand Services and trade association Pact, on Monday introduced new industrywide guidelines for producing television safely in the weeks and months ahead amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.