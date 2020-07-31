BAFTA TV Awards: 'End of the F***ing World' Wins Top Drama Prize, 'Chernobyl Claims' Mini-Series Honor

The postponed show was shot in a closed, socially-distanced studio with winners accepting their awards via Zoom or pre-rerecorded speeches.

The Netflix/Channel 4 series End of the F***ing World won the best drama series at the 2020 BAFTA Television Awards, its second honor of the night after Naomi Ackie landed the best supporting actress statuette. HBO/Sky's Chernobyl, meanwhile. continued its winning streak, claiming the best mini-series award and leading actor awards for Jared Harris.

Shot in a closed, socially-distanced studio and aired as-live on the BBC, the awards show — hosted by Richard Ayoade — had been due to take place in May with the usual red carpeted ceremony. But it was postponed and pared-back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners instead accepted their awards via Zoom calls or pre-recorded speeches.

Alongside the usual list of winners, the event saw Idris Elba receive BAFTA's special award in recognition of his career and commitment to championing diversity and new talent in the industry. Earlier in the day, he spoke about his production company Green Door Pictures providing opportunities for emerging faces.

"I want to open the door for others to come in... I am positive about the future," he said, adding, "The needle has moved significantly."

Elba also discussed his recovery from COVID-19, saying: "I do feel like I dodged a bullet – I’m very thankful to be alive."

The TV awards came two weeks after the BAFTA TV Craft Awards, celebrating behind-the-camera talent. Chernobyl emerged the big winner on the night with seven awards, it's nine in total across both ceremonies making it the most awarded British TV series in a single year.

See the full list of BAFTA TV winners below.

Leading Actress

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing - WINNER

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty

Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack

Leading Actor

Callum Turner, The Capture

Jared Harris, Chernobyl - WINNER

Stephen Graham, The Virtues

Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji

Drama Series

The Crown

The End Of The F***Ing World - WINNER

Gentleman Jack

Giri/Haji

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe

Derry Girls

Fleabag

Stath Lets Flats - WINNER

Must-See Moment (Voted For By The Public)

Coronation Street, The Death Of Sinead Osborne

Fleabag, Confessional Scene

Game Of Thrones, Arya Kills The Night King

Gavin And Stacey, Nessa Proposes To Smithy - WINNER

Line Of Duty, John Corbett’s Death

Love Island, Michael Recouples After Casa Amor

Specialist Factual

8 Days: To The Moon And Back

Seven Worlds, One Planet

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - WINNER

Mini-Series

A Confession

Chernobyl

The Victim

The Virtues

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen

Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - WINNER

Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education

Youssef Kerkour, Home

Features

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back

The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan - WINNER

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Snackmasters

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Sarah Kendall, Frayed

Sian Clifford, Fleabag - WINNER

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

The Ranganation

Taskmaster - WINNER

Supporting Actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji - WINNER

Reality & Constructed Factual

Celebrity Gogglebox

Harry’s Heroes: The Full English

Race Across The World - WINNER

Rupaul’s Drag Race Uk

Supporting Actress

Helen Behan, The Virtues

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***Ing World - WINNER

Entertainment Programme

The Greatest Dancer

The Rap Game UK

Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER

The Voice UK

Entertainment Performance

Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show

Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You

Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - WINNER