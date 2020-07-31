AWARDS

BAFTA TV Awards: 'End of the F***ing World' Wins Top Drama Prize, 'Chernobyl Claims' Mini-Series Honor

12:31 PM PDT 7/31/2020 by Alex Ritman

The postponed show was shot in a closed, socially-distanced studio with winners accepting their awards via Zoom or pre-rerecorded speeches.

The Netflix/Channel 4 series End of the F***ing World won the best drama series at the 2020 BAFTA Television Awards, its second honor of the night after Naomi Ackie landed the best supporting actress statuette. HBO/Sky's Chernobyl, meanwhile. continued its winning streak, claiming the best mini-series award and leading actor awards for Jared Harris.

Shot in a closed, socially-distanced studio and aired as-live on the BBC, the awards show — hosted by Richard Ayoade — had been due to take place in May with the usual red carpeted ceremony. But it was postponed and pared-back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners instead accepted their awards via Zoom calls or pre-recorded speeches.

Alongside the usual list of winners, the event saw Idris Elba receive BAFTA's special award in recognition of his career and commitment to championing diversity and new talent in the industry. Earlier in the day, he spoke about his production company Green Door Pictures providing opportunities for emerging faces. 

"I want to open the door for others to come in... I am positive about the future," he said, adding, "The needle has moved significantly." 

Elba also discussed his recovery from COVID-19, saying: "I do feel like I dodged a bullet – I’m very thankful to be alive."

The TV awards came two weeks after the BAFTA TV Craft Awards, celebrating behind-the-camera talent. Chernobyl emerged the big winner on the night with seven awards, it's nine in total across both ceremonies making it the most awarded British TV series in a single year. 

See the full list of BAFTA TV winners below.

Leading Actress

Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing - WINNER
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty
Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack 

Leading Actor

Callum Turner, The Capture
Jared Harris, Chernobyl - WINNER
Stephen Graham, The Virtues
Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji  

Drama Series

The Crown
The End Of The F***Ing World - WINNER
Gentleman Jack
Giri/Haji 

Scripted Comedy

Catastrophe
Derry Girls
Fleabag
Stath Lets Flats - WINNER

Must-See Moment (Voted For By The Public)

Coronation Street, The Death Of Sinead Osborne
Fleabag, Confessional Scene
Game Of Thrones, Arya Kills The Night King
Gavin And Stacey, Nessa Proposes To Smithy - WINNER
Line Of Duty, John Corbett’s Death
Love Island, Michael Recouples After Casa Amor

Specialist Factual

8 Days: To The Moon And Back
Seven Worlds, One Planet
Thatcher: A Very British Revolution
Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - WINNER

Mini-Series

A Confession
Chernobyl
The Victim
The Virtues  

Male Performance In A Comedy Programme

Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen
Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - WINNER
Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education
Youssef Kerkour, Home

Features

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan - WINNER
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
Snackmasters

Female Performance In A Comedy Programme

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Sarah Kendall, Frayed
Sian Clifford, Fleabag - WINNER

Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show
The Last Leg
The Ranganation
Taskmaster - WINNER

Supporting Actor

Joe Absolom, A Confession
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji - WINNER

Reality & Constructed Factual
Celebrity Gogglebox
Harry’s Heroes: The Full English
Race Across The World - WINNER
Rupaul’s Drag Race Uk  

Supporting Actress

Helen Behan, The Virtues 
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown 
Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy 
Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***Ing World - WINNER

Entertainment Programme

The Greatest Dancer
The Rap Game UK
Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER
The Voice UK

Entertainment Performance

Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order
Graham Norton,  The Graham Norton Show
Lee Mack,  Would I Lie To You
Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - WINNER