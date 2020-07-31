AWARDS BAFTA TV Awards: 'End of the F***ing World' Wins Top Drama Prize, 'Chernobyl Claims' Mini-Series Honor 12:31 PM PDT 7/31/2020 by Alex Ritman FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Steve Finn/Getty Images A BAFTA TV Award The postponed show was shot in a closed, socially-distanced studio with winners accepting their awards via Zoom or pre-rerecorded speeches. The Netflix/Channel 4 series End of the F***ing World won the best drama series at the 2020 BAFTA Television Awards, its second honor of the night after Naomi Ackie landed the best supporting actress statuette. HBO/Sky's Chernobyl, meanwhile. continued its winning streak, claiming the best mini-series award and leading actor awards for Jared Harris. Shot in a closed, socially-distanced studio and aired as-live on the BBC, the awards show — hosted by Richard Ayoade — had been due to take place in May with the usual red carpeted ceremony. But it was postponed and pared-back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners instead accepted their awards via Zoom calls or pre-recorded speeches. Alongside the usual list of winners, the event saw Idris Elba receive BAFTA's special award in recognition of his career and commitment to championing diversity and new talent in the industry. Earlier in the day, he spoke about his production company Green Door Pictures providing opportunities for emerging faces. "I want to open the door for others to come in... I am positive about the future," he said, adding, "The needle has moved significantly." Elba also discussed his recovery from COVID-19, saying: "I do feel like I dodged a bullet – I’m very thankful to be alive." The TV awards came two weeks after the BAFTA TV Craft Awards, celebrating behind-the-camera talent. Chernobyl emerged the big winner on the night with seven awards, it's nine in total across both ceremonies making it the most awarded British TV series in a single year. See the full list of BAFTA TV winners below. Leading Actress Glenda Jackson, Elizabeth Is Missing - WINNER Jodie Comer, Killing Eve Samantha Morton, I Am Kirsty Suranne Jones, Gentleman Jack Leading Actor Callum Turner, The Capture Jared Harris, Chernobyl - WINNER Stephen Graham, The Virtues Takehiro Hira, Giri/Haji Drama Series The Crown The End Of The F***Ing World - WINNER Gentleman Jack Giri/Haji Scripted Comedy Catastrophe Derry Girls Fleabag Stath Lets Flats - WINNER Must-See Moment (Voted For By The Public) Coronation Street, The Death Of Sinead Osborne Fleabag, Confessional Scene Game Of Thrones, Arya Kills The Night King Gavin And Stacey, Nessa Proposes To Smithy - WINNER Line Of Duty, John Corbett’s Death Love Island, Michael Recouples After Casa Amor Specialist Factual 8 Days: To The Moon And Back Seven Worlds, One Planet Thatcher: A Very British Revolution Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story - WINNER Mini-Series A Confession Chernobyl The Victim The Virtues Male Performance In A Comedy Programme Guz Khan, Man Like Mobeen Jamie Demetriou, Stath Lets Flats - WINNER Ncuti Gatwa, Sex Education Youssef Kerkour, Home Features Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back The Misadventures Of Romesh Ranganathan - WINNER Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Snackmasters Female Performance In A Comedy Programme Gbemisola Ikumelo, Famalam Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag Sarah Kendall, Frayed Sian Clifford, Fleabag - WINNER Comedy Entertainment Programme The Graham Norton Show The Last Leg The Ranganation Taskmaster - WINNER Supporting Actor Joe Absolom, A Confession Josh O’Connor, The Crown Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl Will Sharpe, Giri/Haji - WINNER Reality & Constructed Factual Celebrity Gogglebox Harry’s Heroes: The Full English Race Across The World - WINNER Rupaul’s Drag Race Uk Supporting Actress Helen Behan, The Virtues Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy Naomi Ackie, The End Of The F***Ing World - WINNER Entertainment Programme The Greatest Dancer The Rap Game UK Strictly Come Dancing - WINNER The Voice UK Entertainment Performance Frankie Boyle, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show Lee Mack, Would I Lie To You Mo Gilligan, The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan - WINNER FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Alex Ritman alex.ritman@thr.com @alexritman