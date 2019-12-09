BAFTA: 'For Sama,' 'Blue Story' on Shortlist for Outstanding British Debut Award

The EE British Academy Film Awards take place Feb. 2 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The British Academy Film and Television Arts on Monday unveiled the shortlisted films in the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer category.

The shortlist includes creatives behind For Sama and Blue Story, which was in the headlines recently when U.K. cinema chain Vue temporarily stopped screening it after a stabbing.

The award is designed to encourage British filmmaking "by recognizing individuals in the selected disciplines whose first film sets them apart as a talent with a distinct vision and potential."

Said Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA’s film committee: "New talent is the lifeblood of the British film industry. This shortlist of 10 films shines a light on a diverse group of talented debut British filmmakers who demonstrate that the future of British film is in good hands."

Nominations for most categories will be announced Jan. 7. The EE British Academy Film Awards take place Feb. 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Here are the films shortlisted for the outstanding debut category:

Animals

Writer: Emma Jane Unsworth

Bait

Writer/Director: Mark Jenkin, Producers: Kate Byers, Linn Waite

Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story

Director/Producer: Steve Sullivan

Blue Story

Writer/Director: Rapman, Producer: Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor (also produced by Damien Jones)

For Sama

Director/Producer: Waad al-Kateab, Director: Edward Watts

The Last Tree

Producer: Myf Hopkins (also produced by Lee Thomas)

Maiden

Director: Alex Holmes

Only You

Writer/Director: Harry Wootliff

The Party's Just Beginning

Writer/Director: Karen Gillan

Retablo

Writer/Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (also written by Héctor Gálvez)