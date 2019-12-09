AWARDS BAFTA: 'For Sama,' 'Blue Story' on Shortlist for Outstanding British Debut Award 5:47 AM PST 12/9/2019 by Georg Szalai FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Steve Finn/Getty Images BAFTA Award The EE British Academy Film Awards take place Feb. 2 at London's Royal Albert Hall. The British Academy Film and Television Arts on Monday unveiled the shortlisted films in the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer category. The shortlist includes creatives behind For Sama and Blue Story, which was in the headlines recently when U.K. cinema chain Vue temporarily stopped screening it after a stabbing. The award is designed to encourage British filmmaking "by recognizing individuals in the selected disciplines whose first film sets them apart as a talent with a distinct vision and potential." Said Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA’s film committee: "New talent is the lifeblood of the British film industry. This shortlist of 10 films shines a light on a diverse group of talented debut British filmmakers who demonstrate that the future of British film is in good hands." Nominations for most categories will be announced Jan. 7. The EE British Academy Film Awards take place Feb. 2 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Here are the films shortlisted for the outstanding debut category: Animals Writer: Emma Jane Unsworth Bait Writer/Director: Mark Jenkin, Producers: Kate Byers, Linn Waite Being Frank: The Chris Sievey Story Director/Producer: Steve Sullivan Blue Story Writer/Director: Rapman, Producer: Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor (also produced by Damien Jones) For Sama Director/Producer: Waad al-Kateab, Director: Edward Watts The Last Tree Producer: Myf Hopkins (also produced by Lee Thomas) Maiden Director: Alex Holmes Only You Writer/Director: Harry Wootliff The Party's Just Beginning Writer/Director: Karen Gillan Retablo Writer/Director: Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (also written by Héctor Gálvez) FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Georg Szalai THRnews@thr.com georgszalai