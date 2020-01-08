BAFTA Urged to Reform Voting System in Wake of Diversity Criticism

The head of the Directors UK body claims BAFTA should use juries across the board for the first round of voting.

The head of Brit filmmakers body Directors UK has called on BAFTA to overhaul its voting procedures in the wake of Tuesday's film awards nominations, which were widely criticized for seeing all-white nominees make up the top acting categories and failing to include a single female filmmaker in the best director category.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Andrew Chowns argued that the issue was not – as had been claimed by BAFTA – a lack of diverse films to choose from, but the voting method, which for many categories sees mass bundles of DVD screeners sent out to BAFTA members.

With upwards of 80-90 screeners arriving in December, which he argued was one of the busiest months of the year in the lead up to Christmas, Chowns suggested that there simply wasn't enough time for many to watch all the submitted films. As such, members would veer towards those from well-known filmmakers they knew of already – such as those by Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino – which would explain why certain films dominated this year's field of nominations.

"But they probably don't get around to watching some of the independent films," he said, adding that the makeup of BAFTA's 6,700-strong membership "was not representative" with regards to BAME or female members.

"So you've got a voting population that is already quite skewed, making its own choices about which films it's going to watch and which films it's going to vote for," he said. "So for me it's not surprising that the list ends up looking like it does."

Chowns solution was for BAFTA to adopt a jury method across board for the first round of voting, using juries that had been "carefully selected by BAFTA" to be representative.

Currently, the first round sees all BAFTA members get a vote in the categories of best film, leading actress, leading actor, supporting actress and supporting actor, which arguably this year produced the most contentious results.

The craft fields see members of those specific chapters vote on the nominees. Only the two British categories - outstanding British film and outstanding debut – alongside the new casting category involve a jury, all categories that Chowns said had managed to produce the most diverse list of nominations.

Using a jury method for first round of voting, he said, would mean that nominees would be more considered and comprehensive, and were it to be put back to the entire membership for round two, would be far less daunting.

"Once you've done round one, you've whittled down that intimidating box of around 80 DVDs to something more like 15," he added.

BAFTA has itself expressed its frustration at this year's list of nominations, with chief executive Amanda Berry stating she was “very disappointed” with the lack of diversity.

"We'd have liked to have seen more diversity in the nominations," BAFTA awards director Emma Baehr told THR.