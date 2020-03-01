Asia's APOS Media Summit Postponed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The annual event, which takes place in the Indonesian province of Bali, was due to be held in April.

APOS, one of Asia's leading media, telecommunications and entertainment industry summits, has become the latest marquee event to fall victim to the global coronavirus outbreak with organizers Media Partners Asia (MPA) moving this year's edition from April to September.

The event, which takes place annually in the Indonesian province of Bali, was scheduled to occur on April 21-23 at the Ayanna Resort and Spa. On Monday, MPA sent out notice that due to the coronavirus APOS would shift to Sept. 1-3.

APOS regularly attracts the big names in the regional and international entertainment industry as guest speakers and panelists. Last year's summit saw key notes from Bill Holmes, Netflix’s global head of business development and Kevin Mayer, chairman, direct-to-consumer and international at the Walt Disney Co. Previous editions have seen likes of Netflix CEO Reed Hastings as guest speaker.

APOS follows a number of entertainment industry events in postponing amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak. In early February, the Hong Kong International Film Festival and Hong Kong Filmart were postponed from March and moved to August with Filmart now taking place on Aug. 27-29 and the film festival yet to confirm dates. Last week, Italy's Far East Festival moved it's 22nd edition from April 24-May 2 to June 26-July 4.