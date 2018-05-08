Banff: Elizabeth Vargas, 'Handmaid's Tale' Exec Producer to Receive Tributes

'Trial and Error' star Kristin Chenoweth will host the Banff Rockie Awards at the Canadian industry retreat.

A&E Investigates host Elizabeth Vargas, The Handmaid's Tale exec producer Sheila Hockin and Game of Thrones director Jeremy Podeswa will receive awards at the upcoming Banff World Media Festival, organizers said Tuesday.

The 39th edition of the Canadian Rockies industry retreat will also see Trial and Error star Kristin Chenoweth host the Banff Rockie Awards ceremony on June 12, where NBCUniversal will receive the 2018 company of distinction award.

Vargas, whose long tenure at ABC News ended when she recently inked an overall development and production deal with A+E Networks to make her the face of the investigative banner A&E Investigates, will receive the A+E Inclusion Award. And Hocken, whose executive producer credits also include Vikings and Penny Dreadful in addition to the Emmy-winning Handmaid's Tale drama, will receive the Canadian Award of Distinction.

Also in Banff, veteran Hollywood director Podeswa will receive an Award of Excellence, and Letterkenny producer New Metric Media will pick up the Innovative Producer Award.

Other awards to be handed out at the 2018 Rockies Gala include The Hollywood Reporter Impact Award, the Grand Jury Prize and program of the year.

"The Rockie Awards gala is a storied jewel of the festival, having recognized the biggest names in the industry year after year. We are honoured to continue the tradition and look forward to celebrating the work of our 2018 award recipients," Jenn Kuzmyk, executive director of the Banff World Media Festival, said in a statement.

The Banff World Media Festival is set to run from June 10 to 13 in the Canadian Rockies.