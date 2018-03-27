NBCU's Robert Greenblatt, Kevin MacLellan to Keynote Banff Festival

Other studio and network brass headed to the Rockies includes Jeff Wachtel and Lisa Katz as NBCUniversal is Banff's 2018 company of distinction.

Top NBCUniversal brass are headed to the majestic Canadian Rockies to represent the Hollywood network and studio as the 2018 company of distinction at the Banff World Media Festival, organizers said Tuesday.

NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt and Kevin MacLellan, chairman of global distribution and international at NBCUniversal, will keynote in Banff on the future of global TV in an increasingly digital age. Away from the dealmaking, NBCU execs set to take part in Banff panels include Jeff Wachtel, international studios president; Meredith Ahr, president of Universal TV alternative studio; Universal kids general manager Deirdre Brennan and Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe.

"As some of the most influential television executives of the past decade, this group’s extensive knowledge of broadcast television and insight on key industry trends will no doubt inspire us in what are sure to be compelling and thought-provoking sessions," Banff festival executive director Jenn Kuzmyk said in a statement.

Among the company of distinction honorees who will be feted over four days in the Alberta resort town are NBCU execs, producers and talent including Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming; Telemundo Networks president Luis Silberwasser; and Paul Telegdy, president of alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment.

Earlier company of distinction honorees include CBS, Lionsgate, A&E Networks and Disney/ABC. The Banff World Media Festival is set to run June 10-13.