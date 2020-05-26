Banff: Jennifer Connelly Talks Return to TV in 'Snowpiercer' Adaptation

The Oscar winner told the media festival's virtual panel she jumped at playing a female lead in TNT's reboot of 2013 feature film of the same name.

Jennifer Connelly, the Oscar winner for A Beautiful Mind, said it took playing a female lead in TNT's adaptation of feature film Snowpiercer to get her back to working in television.

"There's great work being done in television right now. I like the idea that I can stay awhile. And I like that there was a woman at the heart of this whole darn thing. That was pretty compelling," Connelly told a Banff World Media Festival online panel on Tuesday.

Snowpiercer, based on the feature film by Bong Joon Ho, is about a massive train that carries what's left of humanity around the world after an attempt to stop global warming leads to a new Ice Age. Connelly plays Melanie Cavill, a first-class passenger who works as the Voice of the Train, responsible for making the daily announcements over its PA system.

A TV role was a departure for Connelly, who has mostly starred in feature films. In movies, the screenplay morphs a little, but remains a finite document, she told the Banff panel.

"Here we were getting scripts as we're working. It's a different collaboration with the writers," she explained. Daveed Diggs, the Tony Award-winning star of Hamilton, has appeared on TV shows like Black-ish and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, but also talked about changing gear-speeds as an actor while starring in the TV series Snowpiercer, which was also picked up by Netflix.

"I never spent that much time on a TV set. I had never done that many stunts before. I'd never worked on a big sets and a super-high budget," Diggs said of joining Snowpiercer. The TV adaptation of Bong Joon Ho's postapocalyptic thriller-satire, showrun by Graeme Manson, calls for an eponymous global circuiting train, a 1,001-car ark of humanity, that often had Connelly wondering where she was next due to work on set.

"There's so many sets. Outside they (train cars) all look the same. Two seasons in, I'm always lost," she told the Banff panel.

"The design had to reflect the confined space. It just adds to the sense of place and connected sets. It was one of the biggest challenges and one of the biggest jobs for all of us, to go onto the sets and lose yourself on those trains," showrunner Manson added.

Banff's online-only festival kicked off Tuesday with the master class by Snowpiercer creative and cast after the in-person Banff festival was forced by the COVID-19 crisis to go virtual. The 2020 Banff World Media Festival was initially set to run June 14 to 17 in the Canadian Rockies, but will continue through the summer with virtual events.