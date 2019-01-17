Banff World Media Festival Names New Board Chair (Exclusive)

Bell Media boss Randy Lennox will take the helm at the Canadian media festival's 40th anniversary edition.

Randy Lennox, president of Bell Media, Canada's top-rated media company, is the new chair of the board at the Banff World Media Festival.

Lennox, a former president and CEO of Universal Music Canada who joined Bell Media in 2015, will take the helm at the annual Rocky Mountain industry retreat, starting with its 40th anniversary in June 2019.

After becoming Bell Media CEO in 2017, Lennox more recently acquired a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios, completed deals to put premium U.S. TV brands like HBO, Showtime and Starz under Bell Media's content umbrella via exclusive output deals, and joined ICM Partners and longtime client Howie Mandel in a consortium to acquire the Just for Laughs comedy group in Montreal.

Bell Media also runs Canada's CTV network, a stable of cable channels and the Crave TV streaming service.

"There are few people with the depth of experience and unique vantage point that Randy possesses," Banff festival executive director Jenn Kuzmyk said Thursday in a statement as Lennox replaces JDM Media president John Morayniss as Banff chair.

"The festival has become a must-attend event for leaders and all industry stakeholders, and I'm looking forward to working with the talented members of the team to continue Banff's ongoing success, with some exciting announcements to follow shortly," Lennox added in his own statement.

The 40th Banff World Media Festival is set to run June 9-12 in Banff, Alberta.