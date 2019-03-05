Banijay Inks First-Look Deal With 'Been So Long' Banner Greenacre

The two will work together to develop and produce TV for the U.K., U.S. and International markets.

Banijay Rights, the distribution arm of the Banijay Group TV giant, has signed a multi-year, first-look development deal with U.K. independent production banner Greenacre Films.

The agreement will see Banijay Rights and Greenacre working together to develop and produce TV series for U.K., U.S. and international markets./p>

Greenacre was established by award-winning producers and development executives Nadine Marsh-Edwards (Joe All Alone, Akala: Ruins Of Empires, Bhaji On The Beach, Young Soul Rebels, Sea Of Souls) and Amanda Jenks (The Girl, An Englishman in New York, The Widower, Akala’s Odyssey). Their recent critically acclaimed feature film Been So Long, starring Michaela Coel (Black Earth Rising) and Arinze Kene (Misty), premiered at the London Film Festival 2018 and is now a Netflix Original following the streamer’s global acquisition of the film at the Cannes Film Festival.

Greenacre is building on this success and eyeing a U.S. scripted push to add to the raft of projects in paid development with major U.K. broadcasters.

“Now feels like an exciting time to be embracing this new venture and expanding on our slate of distinctive shows, Banijay understands the ethos of our company and we’re delighted to be working with them” said Marsh-Edwards.

Added Jenks: “Nadine and I share a vision to make Greenacre a distinctive place to work, diversity in the broadest sense, has always been at the heart of everything we do and there couldn’t be a better time to be working in film and television."

The alliance between Banijay Rights and Greenacre is for their television slate only and was instigated at IndieLab Accelerator, the leading growth programme in the UK TV sector, helping independent production companies to scale-up and super-charge their growth.