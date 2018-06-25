Banijay Launches Italian Studios for Original Content

The Rome-based company will be headed by former Endemol Shine executive Massimo Del Frate.

Banijay Group is launching a dedicated Roman outpost with a new company, Banijay Studios Italy. The new operation will be entirely focused on high-quality scripted content for local broadcasters and OTT platforms.

In addition to developing new original content for local broadcasters, Banijay Studios Italy will also explore ways to locally adapt Banijay Group's extensive content catalog.

Banijay Studios Italy will be led by Head of Drama, Massimo Del Frate who previously held the same title at Endemol Shine Italy.

The creation of the Roman company marks one more step in Banijay’s global footprint. Their wide-ranging unscripted hits include Survivor, Temptation Island and Wife Swap, and scripted shows to date include Versailles and Occupied.

“Furthering and diversifying our scripted position in the market, we are confident the business has what it takes to build an impressive portfolio and become a key player in the Italian drama ecosystem,” commented Banijay Group COO Peter Langenberg.

Banijay previously has had deals with multiple production companies in Italy, including DRY, Don’t Repeat Yourself, producers of the incredibly popular Italian versions of X Factor, Masterchef and Next Top Model.