Banijay Rights Names CFO

Banijay Rights, the global sales arm of French production giant Banijay Group, which is behind such hit formats as Survivor, Wife Swap and Temptation Island, on Monday named John Richards CFO.

Roisin Thomas will remain COO of the unit, with both reporting to Cathy Payne, who started her new role as CEO of Banijay Rights on Monday. "The newly devised team will oversee all operational and financial matters for the growing division," the firm said.

Banijay has been targeting a summer close of its planned Endemol Shine acquisition and has been getting its executive team in place ahead of that.

Thomas has served as COO at the distribution arm since 2015 after working for Zodiak Media, which merged into Banijay. Richards joins from Endemol Shine International, where he has served as CFO since 2015 after working as finance director of Endemol Worldwide Distribution. He worked with Payne back there.

"As the business sits on the cusp of major growth, it was important to have a strong team in place to manage us efficiently through the changes," said Payne. "In Roisin and John, we have the perfect mix of financial acumen, operational nous and extensive industry knowledge, making us well-prepared for the future."

Thomas said that, "we have a busy road ahead and as the business approaches a significant phase of growth, John’s expertise is very much welcome."

Said Richards: "Banijay Rights boasts a sterling reputation, multitude of content and has an exciting future ahead. It’s great to be rejoining Cathy there and I am pleased to working with Roisin to drive further growth for the business.”