Barack Obama: Midterms Are a Chance at Political "Sanity"

The former president said "we're in a challenging moment" when enormous changes are taking place. He added "people feel unsettled, people feel scared," and they're worried about their children's future.

Former President Barack Obama says the midterm elections in November will give Americans the chance to — in his words — "restore some sanity in our politics" by changing control of Congress.

Obama made a political appearance in California on behalf of Democratic congressional candidates, where he said he "decided to step up and bring out the best in our country."

He told the crowd in Anaheim that "we're all in this together and that what makes America exceptional and unique is that from all around the world people ... came here because they believed in a certain set of ideals."

Obama explained that there are no problems that can't be solved if "we're working together and we're true to the traditions that are the best in America." But he's also warning that it's "always tempting for politicians — for their own gain and for people in power — to try to see if they can divide people, scapegoat folks."