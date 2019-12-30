Obama Names Lizzo, Beyonce and Lil Nas X Hits as Favorite Songs of 2019

The former president continued to reveal his year-end picks and unveiled his favorite songs on social media Monday.

Lizzo, Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen, Lil Nas X, Frank Ocean, Alicia Keys, Maggie Rogers are among the musicians behind the hits included on Barack Obama's list of his favorite songs from 2019.

Obama unveiled his 2019 song picks on Monday on social media. The former president revealed his favorite movies and TV shows on Sunday, while he shared his favorite books of the year on Saturday.

Lizzo's "Juice," Beyonce's "Mood 4 Eva," the Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus collaboration "Old Town Road (Remix)," Springsteen's "Hello Sunshine," Ocean's "In My Room," Alicia Keys and Miguel's "Show Me Love" and Rogers' "Burning" all made the list.

Other songs that Obama loved this year include Summer Walker's "Playing Games," The National's "Oblivion," the Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA collaboration "Baila Baila Baila (Remix)," The Black Keys' "Go," J. Cole's "Middle Child," Solange's "Binz" and Rosalia's "Con Altura."

Adia Victoria's "Different Kind of Love," Koffee's "Toast," The Highwomen's "Redesigning Women," Burna Boy's "Anybody" and Dominic Fike's "3 Nights" also appeared on the list.

In addition to sharing the list, Obama created a Spotify playlist comprising the songs. In June, the former president and wife Michelle Obama inked a deal with Spotify to produce and host podcasts. The partnership with Spotify comes through their Higher Ground production banner, which is already in business with Netflix on a number of projects. Higher Ground is now launching a podcast division, Higher Ground Audio, through which the Obamas will develop, produce and lend their voices to select shows for Spotify.

Check out Obama's social media post and Spotify playlist below.