Barack Obama's Summer Playlist Includes 'Old Town Road,' 'Señorita' and More Hits

The former president's mix also features Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Childish Gambino's collaboration "MOOD 4 EVA" off 'The Lion King: The Gift.'

Barack Obama's music taste is on point, and he's worked the biggest songs of the year — including Lil Nas X's record-breaking hit — into his summer playlist.

Musical curation comes easy to Obama, whose playlists have offered a glimpse into what he and Michelle are listening to on the regular: typically, he works some tried-and-true classics in with a sampling of current favorites, and this season's, which features the remix of "Old Town Road," is no exception.

The mix also includes Maggie Rogers' "Burning," Rosalía and J Balvin's "Con Altura," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's steamy "Señorita" and Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Childish Gambino's collaboration "MOOD 4 EVA" off The Lion King: The Gift. As for the perennial favorites, Van Morrison's "Brown Eyed Girl," Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" and Stevie Wonder's "Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing" make the cut.

Lizzo was elated to see her own "Juice" on his list, and freaked out accordingly: "WE'RE FRIENDS NOW I DON'T MAKE THE RULES!!!" (After tweeting passionately about politics and the coming election earlier this morning, she logged on to find that Obama had included her on the playlist shortly after she mentioned that he was the "first President" [she] could ever vote for.")

Check out Obama's summer 2019 playlist in full below.

