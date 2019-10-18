Barbara Ann Gutman, Longtime Hollywood Production Accountant, Dies at 61

Her credits include 'Dick Tracy,' 'The Birdcage,' 'Primary Colors' and seven seasons of 'Marvel: Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Barbara Ann Gutman, a longtime Hollywood production accountant whose resume includes Dick Tracy, The Birdcage, Primary Colors and seven seasons of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, has died. She was 61.

Gutman passed away in Santa Monica on Oct. 8 from complications after suffering a major health trauma and was surrounded by family and friends, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Born on April 27 , 1958, Gutman's career spanned three decades in film and TV production, starting as an assistant accountant in 1986 on Vamp, a horror pic that starred Chris Makepeace and Sandy Baron. Other movie credits include Freaky Friday, Just Married, Princess Diaries 2, Sky High, Wild Hogs and The Muppets.

Gutman is survived by brother Michael Gutman and is predeceased by parents Emanuel and Phyllis Gutman.

Donations can be made in her name to the American Heart Association, and funeral services will be held privately in Sacramento, ahead of a planned public memorial service.