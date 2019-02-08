Senator Barbara Boxer to Host Beverly Hills Fundraiser for Stacey Abrams

The event comes as Democratic national party leaders are recruiting the 45-year old Abrams to run for Senate.

It’s not just presidential candidates heading to Hollywood to fundraise.

Later this month, Senator Barbara Boxer is hosting an event for former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Beverly Hills. Tickets for the event start at $100 and run up to $5,000 for the plated dinner.

It was during her historic run for the Georgia state house that Abrams became a national political star. And although she was narrowly defeated in that race by Brian Kemp, she became a darling of progressives and of the entertainment industry and is now considered one of a handful of future leaders of the Democratic party.

National party leaders are in the process of recruiting her to run against Georgia Senator David Perdue, a Republican closely aligned with President Trump. That race would take place in 2020. Hopes for the 45-year old Abrams are running so high that she was selected to give the on-air rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address earlier this week. Following her rebuttal, Dan Pfeiffer, who was a senior adviser to former President Barack Obama, tweeted: “Stacey Abrams should run for President.”

The event chairs for the February 27 fundraiser include Annapurna’s Sue Naegle, Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, actress and auctioneer Vivica Paulin Ferrell among many others.