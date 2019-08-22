Barbara Broccoli, Richard Curtis Team on Paralympics Doc from 'Searching for Sugar Man' Producers

'Harder Than You Think' will tell the story of how the Paralympic Games grew from its post-war inception to become the world’s third largest sporting event.

Producers John Battsek of two-time Oscar-winning banner Passion Pictures (One Day in September, Searching for Sugar Man) and Greg Nugget of HTYT Films are set to produce a new feature documentary about the Paralympics Games, provisionally titled Harder Than You Think.

The film, to be directed by BAFTA-nominated filmmakers Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui (McQueen) will tell the story of how the Paralympic Games grew from its post-war inception to become the world’s third largest sporting event.

Bond producer Barbara Broccoli and BAFTA winning and Oscar nominated screenwriter Richard Curtis (Yesterday, Love Actually) will exec produce the feature, together with U.S. Paralympian Tatyana McFadden and former International Paralympic Committee CEO Xavier Gonzalez.

HTYT Films hold the global rights, granted by the International Paralympic Committee, and have financed the film, which is set to be released Summer 2020 in the run-up to the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.