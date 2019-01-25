Barbara Claman, Veteran Casting Director, Dies at 89

She worked on three films directed by Albert Brooks and on the soap opera 'Santa Barbara.'

Barbara Claman, a casting director whose credits included three Albert Brooks films, the TV shows Silk Stalkings and Zorro and the soap opera Santa Barbara, died Jan. 17 in Winsted, Connecticut, her son said. She was 89.

Claman worked with Brooks on Lost in America (1985), Modern Romance (1981) and Defending Your Life (1991) and helped cast other films like Days of Heaven (1978), Boardwalk (1979), The Changeling (1980) and Iron Eagle (1986).

Her TV résumé also included the 1990s series Tour of Duty, Renegade, Sliders and Pensacola: Wings of Gold.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Claman started out as a production assistant at the Dumont television network.

She retired in 2004 and then volunteered at the Braille Institute of Los Angeles, where she taught acting and directed a play.

Survivors include her son, Eric; daughter-in-law, Creighton; and grandchildren Alexandra, David, Richard and EJ.