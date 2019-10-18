Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse Available For Rent on Airbnb

Enjoy Barbie's infinity pool, meditation space, theater and walk-in closet with real-life pink accessories.

Get ready to live like a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

Dollmaker Mattel is opening Barbie's real-life Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb for two nights this month. To celebrate Barbie's 60th anniversary (she's truly ageless), a party of four can book the Malibu mansion for two nights on Oct. 27-29 for $60 a night.

The experience includes a meet-and-greet with Chrissy Teigen's hairstylist Jen Atkin, a cooking lesson from Gina Clarke-Helm of Malibu Seaside Chef, a fencing lesson from Olympian Ibtihaj Muhammad and hairstyling by the Mane Addicts Creator Collective.

And what Malibu Dreamhouse would be complete without an infinity pool, waterslide, theater, meditation space, outdoor patio and stocked kitchen? The three-story oceanfront house (located near Malibu Pier with two bedrooms and two baths) also features a walk-in closet that will showcase Barbie's best fashion statements — including bright dresses, a neon pink motorcycle helmet and her space suit.

"My pool is the perfect place to cool off from the California sun," Barbie writes in her listing. "Whether you’re enjoying an outdoor meal, watching a movie in my personal cinema, or making s’mores under the stars, the best part is just being together."

Through the the partnership, Airbnb is making a donation to the Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative to help girls reach their full potential. Booking opens Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.