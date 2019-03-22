Barbra Streisand Draws Controversy for Comments Made About Michael Jackson Accusers

During her interview with 'The Times of London,' Streisand considered the documentary's depiction of Jackson and described how she interpreted him when they met in person.

Barbra Streisand came under the microscope Friday after she commented on the subjects of the Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland in an interview with The Times of London.

Asked whether she believes Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who accused Jackson of sexually abusing them for a number of years when they were children, Streisand replied, "Oh absolutely. That was too painful." The singer and actress went on to describe Jackson as "very sweet, very childlike" when she met him a couple of times in person.

Considering the documentary's depiction of Jackson, she said, “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has. You can say ‘molested’, but those children, as you heard say, they were thrilled to be there. They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.”

When asked whether she feels angry with Jackson, Streisand emphasized a "combination of feelings" about the accusations, noting that she feels bad for the children as well as Jackson. "I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shows and the dancing and the hats?”

Streisand went on to talk briefly about the #MeToo movement, which she considers to be "very powerful," [but] unfortunately, it’s going to cause a lot of women not being hired because men are worried that they’ll be attacked."